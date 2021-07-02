UNGA calls for addressing Islamophobic terrorist threats

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday unanimously adopted the revised Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) and called on the international community to take appropriate measures to address new and emerging terrorist threats on the basis of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism.

Pakistan, together with other Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, spearheaded the initiative for the recognition of Islamophobia as an emerging terrorist threat under the GCTS.

The UN GCTS also urged for ending the direct and indirect forms of religious and racial discrimination and counter incitement to hatred and violence propagated by terrorist groups on such basis.

It also called on the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to report on the threat posed by such extremist and Islamophobic terrorist groups.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan has repeatedly called on the international community to collectively act against Islamophobia, including by taking effective actions through the United Nations.

“Pakistan has also been expressing grave concern at the rising tide of Islamophobia, xenophobia and right-wing extremism across the world,” Spokespoersn Chaudhri said adding that Pakistan had also been expressing concerns regarding terrorist threat posed by the far-right or extreme right-wing groups.

The recognition of terrorist threats caused by Islamophobia in the GCTS constitutes a landmark achievement to address the increasing number of terrorist attacks against Muslims and their places of worship in many parts of the world.