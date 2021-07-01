World

WHO decision challenges West to recognise Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

By The Associated Press

The World Health Organisation said on Thursday that any Covid-19 vaccines it has authorised for emergency use should be recognised by countries as they open up their borders to inoculated travellers.

The move could challenge Western countries to broaden their acceptance of two apparently less effective Chinese vaccines, which the UN health agency has licensed but most European and North American countries have not.

In addition to vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the WHO has also given the green light to the two Chinese jabs, made by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

In its aim to restore travel across Europe, the European Union said in May that it would only recognise people as vaccinated if they had received shots licensed by the European Medicines Agency — although it’s up to individual countries if they wish to let in travellers who have received other vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V. The EU drug regulator is currently considering licensing China’s Sinovac vaccine, but there is no timeline on a decision.

“Any measure that only allows people protected by a subset of WHO-approved vaccines to benefit from the reopening of travel … would effectively create a two-tier system, further widening the global vaccine divide and exacerbating the inequities we have already seen in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines,” a WHO statement said on Thursday. “It would negatively impact the growth of economies that are already suffering the most.”

The WHO said such moves are “undermining confidence in life-saving vaccines that have already been shown to be safe and effective”. In its reviews of the two Chinese vaccines, the UN health agency said both were found to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisations and deaths.

The two Chinese shots are “inactivated” vaccines, made with killed coronavirus, whereas the Western-made shots are made with newer technologies that instead target the “spike” protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus.

Although Western countries have largely relied on vaccines made in the US and Europe, such as Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, many developing countries including Pakistan have used the Chinese-made shots.

Earlier this year, the head of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that the effectiveness of its home-grown shots was low. Numerous countries that have used millions of doses of the two Chinese shots, including the Seychelles and Bahrain, have seen Covid-19 surges even with relatively high levels of immunisation.

Previous articleAlleged rapist arrested after rape of UK-based ‘family friend’ visiting for father’s funeral
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

WASHINGTON: Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful US defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him...
Read more
Top Headlines

Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will "get their heads bashed", and hailed a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Civilians take up arms as US exits Afghanistan

KABUL: Gun in hand, 55-year-old Dost Mohammad Salangi recites poetry as he leads a small group of men to a look-out post high in...
Read more
World

Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: ‘We’re here to stay’

DUBAI: Israel's new foreign minister inaugurated its embassy in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and offered an olive branch to other former adversaries,...
Read more
Top Headlines

US military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal: sources

WASHINGTON: The US military appears just days away from completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President...
Read more
World

Pakistan-origin man stabbed, insulted over ‘beard and clothing’ in Canada

Just weeks after a Pakistani family was murdered in Ontario, a Muslim migrant was attacked in a Canadian province with a knife by two unidentified assailants,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Protesting students demand Shafqat Mehmood’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: A large number of students from across the country reached outside the Higher Education Commission head office to press for their demands for...

Bajwa, Akram discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir

Power of arrest without warrant within premises granted to Punjab Assembly

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.