NATIONAL

Alleged rapist arrested after rape of UK-based ‘family friend’ visiting for father’s funeral

By News Desk

A deplorable crime took place in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony area, wherein a woman was allegedly raped by a family friend whilst the woman had travelled from the UK to attend her father’s funeral, according to police.

Police said they had arrested the accused after registering the first information report, reported Dawn. Reportedly, the incident took place on June 26 and the victim later approached the police to register the case.

The 26-year-old victim told police that she had come to Pakistan from England six months ago to attend her father’s funeral. She narrated that her step-mother refused to let her stay at their home, adding that she had gone to the house of her father’s close friend, Syed Taqveem Ahsan, in Wahdat Colony area in Gulshan-e-Rehmat and had been staying there since then.

She said Ahsan’s son, in the wee hours of June 26, barged into her room and sexually assaulted her. She further stated that the man assaulted her over the following three days, and refused to let her visit the hospital in spite of her deteriorating health.

The victim said she called a police helpline on June 29 and informed them about the trauma she had undergone and detailed the entire incident.

She appealed to the police to bring the culprit to the book.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Lahore police chief.

He directed the police to ensure dispensation of justice in the case.

News Desk

