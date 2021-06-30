DRAP approves another domestically developed ventilator

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved another domestically developed intensive care unit ventilator, reports said on Wednesday.

The National Engineering and Scientific Commission developed the equipment, Pakvent-1. The Medical Devices Division of the drug regulator registered the machine.

Confirming the news, DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf said the ventilator with a life expectancy of ten years has been registered for a five-year period.

He hailed the development as a major step towards self-reliance.

Last week, the regulator had also registered a ventilator — “i-LIVE”. Its Medical Devices Registration Board registered the machine in a meeting on Friday.