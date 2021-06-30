NATIONAL

DRAP approves another domestically developed ventilator

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved another domestically developed intensive care unit ventilator, reports said on Wednesday.

The National Engineering and Scientific Commission developed the equipment, Pakvent-1. The Medical Devices Division of the drug regulator registered the machine.

Confirming the news, DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf said the ventilator with a life expectancy of ten years has been registered for a five-year period.

He hailed the development as a major step towards self-reliance.

Last week, the regulator had also registered a ventilator — “i-LIVE”. Its Medical Devices Registration Board registered the machine in a meeting on Friday.

Previous articlePakistan urges UN to protect children in occupied Kashmir
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan urges UN to protect children in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council to take immediate action to protect children in conflict zones, particularly Indian-occupied Jammu and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abdul Rehman Peshawari symbolises Turkey’s links with Pakistan

ISTANBUL: As Turkey observes the 96th death anniversary of freedom fighter Abdul Rahman Peshawari on Wednesday, his family living in Peshawar said they are...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 979 new Covid-19 cases take total caseload to 957,371

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 979 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said on Wednesday. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan proud of high ethical standards of its peace missions: ambassador

NEW YORK: Pakistan has reaffirmed its support to a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct at a high-level meeting on strengthening the conduct of United...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad says ‘judicial activism’ cost country dearly

ISLAMABAD: Slamming a decision this week by a court to ban popular social media platform TikTok, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan endorses push to protect 30pc of planet

ISLAMABAD: A growing global push to safeguard nature by pledging to protect about a third of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Sindh to compensate Karachi anti-encroachment drive affectees

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to allot alternate accommodations to the affectees of the anti-encroachment drive along the drains in Karachi. The government will...

Abdul Rehman Peshawari symbolises Turkey’s links with Pakistan

NCOC daily update: 979 new Covid-19 cases take total caseload to 957,371

Pakistan proud of high ethical standards of its peace missions: ambassador

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.