Johar Town blast: FM seeks FATF probe into terror financing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed concerns over the involvement of anti-state agencies in Johar Town blast in Lahore and sought an international probe by anti-terror financing investigation agencies in this regard.
In a statement on Tuesday, the minister urged the agencies – such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to expose elements involved in financing terror operations in Pakistan.
Qureshi felicitated law enforcement agencies for exposing those responsible for destabilising Pakistan. He commended intelligence agencies, Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department and police for conducting a scientific and prompt probe into the incident.
The minister expressed concerns that some elements in Afghanistan were playing the role of spoilers and wanted to sow instability in Pakistan. He added that Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices against terrorism and had set a direction for the future.
Qureshi further said that a meeting on national security will be held on Thursday, which will be attended by members of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The meeting is aimed at briefing the participants about the situation in Afghanistan and the region, he added.
“Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan and Islamabad is playing its conciliatory role in the process”.
He reiterated that Pakistan had been acting diligently to stop money laundering and terror financing.
On Monday last, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar revealed that an intelligence agency of an enemy country is directly involved in last week’s blast in Lahore and that all the alleged culprits behind the bombing as well as their facilitators had been apprehended.
It is not clear as to what kind of probe FMSMQ Sahib’s desire from FATF, when the FATF and world is already demanding following from Pakistan:
i) enhancing ‘international cooperation’ by amending its Money Loundring Act law;
ii) demonstrating that assistance is being sought from foreign countries in implementing UNSCR 1373 designations (to punish terrorists);
iii) demonstrating that supervisors (Govt. Agencies, SBP etc.) are conducting both on-site and off-site supervision commensurate with specific risks associated with DNFBPs (Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions), including applying appropriate sanctions where necessary – there is urgent need for tracing money trails and stopping funding of terrorists in Pakistan;
iv) demonstrating that proportionate and dissuasive sanctions are applied consistently to all legal persons and legal arrangements for non-compliance with beneficial ownership requirements;
v) demonstrating an increase in ML (money laundering) investigations and prosecutions and that proceeds of crime continue to be restrained and confiscated in line with Pakistan’s risk profile, including working with foreign counterparts to trace, freeze, and confiscate assets; and
vi) demonstrating that DNFBPs (Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions) are being monitored for compliance with proliferation financing requirements and that sanctions are being imposed for non-compliance.
What FATF can do in absence of such financial systems in Pakistan? 😁😁