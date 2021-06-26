Transfer of Hindus to IOK violation of international law, UN resolutions: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said that India is involved in demographic terrorism in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and massive transfer of Hindus to IOK is a part of a greater plan of India to turn Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority state.

Afridi expressed these views while addressing the audience at an event held here at the Kashmir Council.

Afridi said that the Kashmir Committee is the voice of the nation and anything initiated from the Parliament has a direct and deep rooted impact. “India is involved in demographic terrorism in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir and massive transfer of Hindus from mainland India to IOK is a part of a greater plan of India to turn Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority state,” he said.

He said that the Kashmir Committee has decided to add public component into the country’s narrative on Kashmir and formed advisory boards to assist the committee.

He said that the advisory boards would have experts from private sector to further the public awareness over Kashmir dispute.

He said that the advisory board on culture would help develop films and documentaries to tell the misery being faced by the Kashmiri people at hands of the occupational regime of India in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the advisory board on culture would also help to protect, project and promote the Kashmiri culture, its literature, history and heritage.

He said that the world needs to be informed about half widows, pallet guns and economic strangulation of Kashmir by the Indian occupational regime, adding that the cultural board would also project these issues being faced by the Kashmiri people.

He said that the board on academia would help promote research and education on the issue of Kashmir.

He said that the board on digital issues would help stop censorship of Kashmiri content on the digital space. He said that the digital board would help devise strategy to counter Indian censorship of Kashmiri voices on the digital media.

He said that the advisory board on human rights would help raise the Kashmir cause at the human rights forums of the world and for the first time, top human rights activists would be speaking for Kashmiris at the world forums.

He said that the board on diplomacy would help lobbying with the world policymakers and decision makers on the Kashmir issue.

He said that the world would start listening to the Kashmiri voices once experts add value to the Kashmir narrative.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and other speakers also talked on the occasion.