CITY

Transfer of Hindus to IOK violation of international law, UN resolutions: Shehryar

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said that India is involved in demographic terrorism in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and massive transfer of Hindus to IOK is a part of a greater plan of India to turn Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority state.

Afridi expressed these views while addressing the audience at an event held here at the Kashmir Council.

Afridi said that the Kashmir Committee is the voice of the nation and anything initiated from the Parliament has a direct and deep rooted impact. “India is involved in demographic terrorism in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir and massive transfer of Hindus from mainland India to IOK is a part of a greater plan of India to turn Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority state,” he said.

He said that the Kashmir Committee has decided to add public component into the country’s narrative on Kashmir and formed advisory boards to assist the committee.

He said that the advisory boards would have experts from private sector to further the public awareness over Kashmir dispute.

He said that the advisory board on culture would help develop films and documentaries to tell the misery being faced by the Kashmiri people at hands of the occupational regime of India in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the advisory board on culture would also help to protect, project and promote the Kashmiri culture, its literature, history and heritage.

He said that the world needs to be informed about half widows, pallet guns and economic strangulation of Kashmir by the Indian occupational regime, adding that the cultural board would also project these issues being faced by the Kashmiri people.

He said that the board on academia would help promote research and education on the issue of Kashmir.

He said that the board on digital issues would help stop censorship of Kashmiri content on the digital space. He said that the digital board would help devise strategy to counter Indian censorship of Kashmiri voices on the digital media.

He said that the advisory board on human rights would help raise the Kashmir cause at the human rights forums of the world and for the first time, top human rights activists would be speaking for Kashmiris at the world forums.

He said that the board on diplomacy would help lobbying with the world policymakers and decision makers on the Kashmir issue.

He said that the world would start listening to the Kashmiri voices once experts add value to the Kashmir narrative.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and other speakers also talked on the occasion.

Previous articlePakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 2% for second time a week
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Four cops arrested over fake police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: Four cops were arrested and booked on Monday in a case of fake police encounter in Sachal area of Karachi. Earlier on Sunday, the encounter...
Read more
CITY

Primary school classes in Sindh to resume from June 21

KARACHI: As Covid-19 cases decline in the province, the Sindh government announced easing of restrictions, with primary schools opening on June 21. The decision was taken...
Read more
CITY

Govt allows students to take part in MDCAT test prior to intermediate exams

ISLAMABAD: The government has allowed all students, who wish to seek admission in medical and dental colleges, to take the MDCAT examination even if they...
Read more
CITY

Anti-encroachment operation continues in Karachi

An operation against encroachments in Aladin Park in Karachi continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday. According to details, heavy machinery and large number...
Read more
CITY

Court awards 10-year sentence to former KU teacher in harassment case

A special court judge on Wednesday awarded a 10-year sentence to a former assistant professor of Karachi University after conducting a trial over the...
Read more
CITY

ECP terms pleas for re-polling in NA-249 non-maintainable

On the grounds of maintainability, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed identical applications, seeking re-polling in Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-249. Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Watershed US UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

WASHINGTON: A US government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defence and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying...

FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna Covid shots

Miami building collapse raises questions as search for survivors continues

Jason Day fires 62 to move into lead at Travelers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.