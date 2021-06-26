Police arrests more suspects in Lahore blast

LAHORE: The counterterrorism police made more arrests Saturday in connection with a car bombing in a residential neighbourhood of Lahore earlier in the week that killed three people and wounded 25.

The attack in Lahore was near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, the jailed chief of the proscribed Jamatud Dawa organisation.

Investigating officer Ahmed Wakeel said police arrested a man from the Mandi Bahauddin district who sold the car used in the Wednesday blast.

The explosion took place outside the residence of Saeed, who is designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head.

Wakeel said two other men were picked up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were allegedly involved in rigging the explosives in the car. Police now have five suspects in custody in connection with the blast.

On Friday, security forces arrested Pakistan national David Peter at Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore as he tried to fly out of the country. His arrest led to the arrest of another man from Lahore.

Wakeel also said investigators found evidence of involvement of the Indian secret service in the attack. He did not elaborate.

In November, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore sentenced Saeed to 15 years in jail on two charges of terrorism financing.

Saeed has been arrested and released several times over the past decade. He denies any involvement with militancy, including the 2008 Mumbai siege in which 160 people were killed, including Americans.