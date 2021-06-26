NATIONAL

Police arrests more suspects in Lahore blast

By The Associated Press

LAHORE: The counterterrorism police made more arrests Saturday in connection with a car bombing in a residential neighbourhood of Lahore earlier in the week that killed three people and wounded 25.

The attack in Lahore was near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, the jailed chief of the proscribed Jamatud Dawa organisation.

Investigating officer Ahmed Wakeel said police arrested a man from the Mandi Bahauddin district who sold the car used in the Wednesday blast.

The explosion took place outside the residence of Saeed, who is designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head.

Wakeel said two other men were picked up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were allegedly involved in rigging the explosives in the car. Police now have five suspects in custody in connection with the blast.

On Friday, security forces arrested Pakistan national David Peter at Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore as he tried to fly out of the country. His arrest led to the arrest of another man from Lahore.

Wakeel also said investigators found evidence of involvement of the Indian secret service in the attack. He did not elaborate.

In November, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore sentenced Saeed to 15 years in jail on two charges of terrorism financing.

Saeed has been arrested and released several times over the past decade. He denies any involvement with militancy, including the 2008 Mumbai siege in which 160 people were killed, including Americans.

Previous articleThree killed, five seriously injured in Germany knife attack
Next articlePPP calls for early legislation to criminalise torture
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PPP calls for early legislation to criminalise torture

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed its grave concerns regarding the absence of anti-torture legislation amid reports of torture in police stations and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Private schools to ditch summer break to meet syllabus deadline

ISLAMABAD: The association of private schools on Saturday announced that its partner schools will not observe summer holidays this year to make up for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Exemption of registration fee, motor vehicle tax for electric vehicles notified

ISLAMABAD: In order to implement the decision of the federal cabinet for incentivising electric vehicles, the government has notified exemption of registration fee and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks stable government in Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Pakistan sought a stable government in Afghanistan and it will never allow any...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi questions motive behind keeping Pakistan on FATF list after agenda compliance

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has questioned the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to continue to keep Pakistan on its grey...
Read more
KARACHI

ATC grants protective bail to PSP leader in terror-related cases

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday granted protective bail to former Pak Sarzameen Party member Advocate Anis Ahmed Khan in four cases...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Olympics Tokyo 2020 organisers to offer volunteers Covid-19 vaccine: Nikkei

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the Games an opportunity to receive a Covid-19 vaccine,...

Exemption of registration fee, motor vehicle tax for electric vehicles notified

Australia skipper apologises to New Zealand, eats ‘humble pie’

Pakistan seeks stable government in Afghanistan: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.