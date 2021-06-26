Former caretaker prime minister Khoso passes away

QUETTA: Veteran jurist and former caretaker prime minister retired Justice Mir Hazar Khan Khoso has passed away in Quetta.

Khoso, 92, breathed his last on Saturday after remaining under treatment for a month at a hospital in Quetta.

His funeral prayers will be offered in his native town Katbar Sharif in Sibi.

Khoso was born on September 30, 1929, in Village Azam Khan of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan and graduated from the University of Sindh in 1954 and passed Bachelor of Law, or LLB, in 1956 from the University of Karachi.

He joined the legal profession in 1957 and enrolled as Advocate of High Court of West Pakistan Karachi Bench in 1959 and Advocate of Supreme Court in 1980. He was elevated as additional judge of Balochistan High Court from June 20, 1977, to June 1979 and again elevated as an additional judge on March 31, 1985. He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Balochistan High Court on March 31, 1987, and appointed as Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court on December 13, 1989. He also remained acting governor of Balochistan from June 25, 1990, to July 12, 1990, and from March 13, 1991, to July 13, 1991. Khoso retired as Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court on September 29, 1991. He was appointed Judge of Federal Shariat Court on October 18, 1991, and elevated as Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court on November 17, 1992, and held his office up to July 8, 1994.

In March 2013, the Election Commission of Pakistan selected him as the interim prime minister after a parliamentary committee and political parties failed to agree on a candidate.

The outgoing government of the Pakistan Peoples Party had proposed Khoso and former State Bank of Pakistan governor Dr Ishrat Husain, while then-opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had put forward the name of retired judge Justice Nasir Aslam Zahid and a politician Rasul Bux Palejo.