World

US, China discuss possible meeting of top diplomats: report

By Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON: Washington and Beijing are discussing a possible meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 meet in Italy next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people briefed on the talks.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has also informed counterparts in Beijing that it would like Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, to visit China over the summer, the newspaper said.

The White House has also held preliminary internal discussions about sending Blinken or Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, to China later this year, which could set the stage for Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold a bilateral summit on the margins of the G20 leaders meeting in Rome in October, the newspaper reported.

Previous articleSaudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi received paramilitary training in US: NYT
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi received paramilitary training in US: NYT

WASHINGTON: Four Saudi nationals who participated in the 2018 killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the United States...
Read more
World

China condemns latest US warship transit of Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI: China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a US warship again sailed through the sensitive...
Read more
HEADLINES

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The US military could slow down its withdrawal from Afghanistan due to the gains made by the Taliban, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main Tajikistan border crossing

The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan, officials said on Tuesday, with security forces abandoning their posts and some fleeing across the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Secrets tumble out of Afghan war closet

Even a month before the 9/11 attacks, the US administration under President George Bush had finalised a strategy to overthrow the Taliban regime by...
Read more
World

Iran’s Raisi backs nuclear talks, rules out meeting Biden

TEHRAN: Iran President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.