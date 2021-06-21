HEADLINES

Shehbaz, Hamza granted interim bail ahead of rendezvous with FIA

By INP

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore Monday granted interim bails to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case being investigated by the FIA till July.

Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas heard the petition of Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shehbaz seeking interim bail on Monday.

The court granted interim bails to both Shehbaz and his son Hamza till July 10 and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

The petition stated that Federal Investigation Agency made a baseless case of money laundering of Rs25 billion against PML-N president and his son through their sugar mills. It said that the FIA summoned the petitioner on June 22 for questioning.

According to the petition, National Accountability Bureau had already submitted a reference against the petitioner on the allegation of money laundering.

It said that after the failure of NAB to prove accusations against the petitioner, the FIA had started a baseless investigation.

The petitioner prayed that he wanted to participate in the FIA questioning tomorrow that’s why he was seeking interim bail before his appearance before the investigation agency.

The FIA has summoned PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz on June 22 for questioning regarding the sugar scandal.

According to the FIA call-up notice, they had credible evidence of over Rs25 billion fraud case.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had sent a questionnaire to the PML-N president earlier on December 18 last. Shehbaz had then said that he would submit his response after consulting his legal team.

INP

HEADLINES

