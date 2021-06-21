NATIONAL

NAB finalises reference against Asif

By INP

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has finalised assets beyond declared income reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif, reports citing sources said on Monday.

Asif has been accused of amassing wealth while holding public offices between 1991 and 2018.

According to the reference, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal approved an inquiry against Asif in September 2018, and he was arrested in December last year, following the probe into his assets.

His total assets were registered at Rs5.1 million in 1993 but after holding offices during PML-N tenures, the assets recorded a sharp increase and were recorded at Rs404 million, the reference said.

Asif earned Rs210.3 million between 1987 to 2018 but showed expenses of over Rs430 million in the same period.

The reference further said that Asif bought several properties using his family members and also made several investments.

Despite declaring the main sources of his wealth, he failed to provide any documentary proof and refrained from answering the claims regarding money laundering during the investigation, NAB said.

The sources said and added that the reference has been dispatched to NAB headquarters in Lahore for final approval.

After the approval, the reference will be filed in the accountability court.

Previous articleIsrael says top diplomat to visit UAE in first official trip
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shehbaz, son secure interim bail in sugar scam

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Hypocrisy’: Imran calls out West for silence on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented that Western countries, the self-styled champions of human rights, were ignoring the gross breaches of rights and mass...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iran hands over 400 illegal migrants to Pakistan

QUETTA: Iranian authorities on Monday handed over 400 migrants to Levies Force through Raahdari Gate at Taftan border in Chagai district. Initial investigation revealed that...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 907 new Covid infections take total caseload to 949,175

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday recorded 907 new cases of Covid-19, receiving a transmission rate of 2.61 percent, the National Command and Operation Centre said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balance to be created among farmer, consumer, industry: Jamshed Cheema

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Sunday said that under 'Prime Minister's Agriculture Transformation Plan' balance would...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan part of solution for Afghanistan, not problem: UN envoy

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations' Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson has said that Pakistan is not part of the problem, rather it is part...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Iran hands over 400 illegal migrants to Pakistan

QUETTA: Iranian authorities on Monday handed over 400 migrants to Levies Force through Raahdari Gate at Taftan border in Chagai district. Initial investigation revealed that...

Will Smith opening up, releasing memoir ‘Will’ in November

Schools reopen in Sindh as new infections decline

NCOC daily update: 907 new Covid infections take total caseload to 949,175

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.