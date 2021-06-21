NAB finalises reference against Asif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has finalised assets beyond declared income reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif, reports citing sources said on Monday.

Asif has been accused of amassing wealth while holding public offices between 1991 and 2018.

According to the reference, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal approved an inquiry against Asif in September 2018, and he was arrested in December last year, following the probe into his assets.

His total assets were registered at Rs5.1 million in 1993 but after holding offices during PML-N tenures, the assets recorded a sharp increase and were recorded at Rs404 million, the reference said.

Asif earned Rs210.3 million between 1987 to 2018 but showed expenses of over Rs430 million in the same period.

The reference further said that Asif bought several properties using his family members and also made several investments.

Despite declaring the main sources of his wealth, he failed to provide any documentary proof and refrained from answering the claims regarding money laundering during the investigation, NAB said.

The sources said and added that the reference has been dispatched to NAB headquarters in Lahore for final approval.

After the approval, the reference will be filed in the accountability court.