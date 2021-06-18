NATIONAL

Afghan NSA wants to nullify progress in peace process: FO

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the baseless insinuations by Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, alleging Pakistan’s involvement in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Responding to unwarranted remarks by the Afghan National Security Advisor, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan’s role in the Afghan Peace Process has been widely acknowledged by the international community.

He said the repeated impertinent and unwarranted remarks by the Afghan National Security Advisor are deeply concerning as they are tantamount to a calculated attempt by his office to disregard and nullify the progress in the peace process so far.

The spokesperson said, “We would also like to remind the Afghan NSA, of mutual understanding reached in Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, obligating both sides to avoid public blame-game and use official channels to discuss complete gamut of bilateral relations.”

The diplomatic spat between Pakistan and Afghan national security adviser (NSA) is not subsiding as the latest diatribe by Hamdullah Mohib on Friday prompted Foreign Office to call his statement a deliberate attempt to nullify the peace efforts.

This is the second time Pakistan had to issue a strong rejoinder to the Afghan NSA in recent weeks and comes at a time when Afghan peace process hangs in balance.

The latest war of words was triggered by Mohib’s tweet, accusing Pakistan of interfering in the internal matters of Afghanistan while referring to the recent interview of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to an Afghan television.

Qureshi in his interview said Afghan Taliban alone could not be held responsible for the violence in Afghanistan as he pointed fingers to other players including ‘spoilers’ who did not wish peace to return to the war-torn country.

Previous articleWang Yi urges SCO states to make joint efforts in building closer SCO community 
Next articleWhither the HEC?
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Iranian expats come out in large numbers to vote for presidential polls

ISLAMABAD: Iranians living in Pakistan came out in large numbers to vote in the thirteenth presidential election of Iran. The polls started at 8 am local...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wang Yi urges SCO states to make joint efforts in building closer SCO community 

ISLAMABAD: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members to make joint efforts in building...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political dialogue only mean to resolve Afghan conflict, says SCO secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Imamovich Norov has said that Afghan conflict can only be solved through political dialogue and not through military...
Read more
HEADLINES

Zulfi Bukhari will rejoin federal cabinet: minister

Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: Army chief to British HC

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan "values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs". According to a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three students killed, five injured in Hunza road accident

HUNZA: Three students were killed and five others injured in a dreadful road accident on Friday morning. According to details, a vehicle carrying students of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Construction of underground drain tank at Burney Gardens causes concern

LAHORE: People from different walks of life have expressed concern over the construction of an underground drain water tank by the Water and Sanitation...

China-Bangladesh Relations: From Co-operation to Strategy 

Contribution in Science and Technology

Whither the HEC?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.