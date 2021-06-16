CITY

PTI MPA holds fake degree, LHC told

By INP

LAHORE: The University of the Punjab on Wednesday declared that Bilal Asghar Warraich — a member of the provincial assembly of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Toba Tek Singh — holds a bogus Bachelor of Arts degree.

In May, Justice Ayesha A. Malik sought the university’s record about syndicate decision of quashing his BA degree on a writ petition filed by a voter of his constituency.

According to a five-page report, which the university submitted to the high court, the disciplinary committee after examining the degree found it fake.

The report further said that the lawmaker tricked the university by providing false information to it.

The report also discloses that as per a report of the Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, not only his graduation degree, but his intermediate degree is also bogus as he was not issued the result card in 1995 as he claims.

The report notes that MPA Warraich had submitted a copy of the result card which showed that he had passed the intermediate exams in 1995.

“But when the document was scrutinised, it was found out that it was actually the result card of supplementary exams conducted in 1996,” the report said, and added: “Appearing in graduation exams on the basis of a fake intermediate degree is against the rules and regulations.”

The report further tells that despite the fact that the disciplinary committee summoned Warraich eight times to explain his position, he failed to appear.

Previous articleThird division bachelor, master’s grads eligible for jobs, LHC rules
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Third division bachelor, master’s grads eligible for jobs, LHC rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday set aside a condition closing the door on government employment to graduates having third division in bachelor...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab bans establishment of housing schemes on greenbelts

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday stopped the deputy commissioners from issuing no-objection certificates to housing societies seeking to build structures on greenbelts. Through a...
Read more
LAHORE

Rural areas to be brought at par with developed counterparts: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the provincial budget would be in...
Read more
LAHORE

LHC announces verdict in 1956 land dispute

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday announced its verdict in a 1956 land dispute case in the favour of Punjab government. Justice Anwaar Hussain...
Read more
CITY

Pakistani singer wins the auspicious international Music Against Child Labour Award

LAHORE: The International Music Against Child Labour award has been given to a rising singer from Pakistan, Faraz Ahmad, for his outstanding work. The announcement...
Read more
LAHORE

Policeman abducted in Lahore

LAHORE: A sub-inspector of Punjab police was abducted by unidentified men in Lahore late on Wednesday midnight. The men who reports said came on two...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 vaccine shortage limited to busy sites, temporary: minister

ISLAMABAD: A day after major cities reported shortages of coronavirus vaccines, prompting the federal government to release 150,000 reserved doses to meet the growing...

India’s famed Taj Mahal re-opens for tourists as Covid-19 curbs ease

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza in first attack since May fighting

Pakistan-origin Big Tech critic becomes head of top US trade body

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.