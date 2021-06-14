HEADLINES

PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22

By APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to take on “elements creating misunderstandings on the budget”, tasking spokespersons to create awareness about it.

The premier, presiding over a meeting of the spokespersons of the PTI Monday, expressed satisfaction by saying that Pakistan’s economy was not only stable but was also moving towards development.

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 was based on development, with an aim to further strengthen economic stability and promote the important sectors of the economy, he said.

The prime minister said during the pandemic — which hit economies across the world and created economic problems — Pakistan achieved economic stability due to the government’s successful strategy.

Federal ministers, special assistants to the PM, party leaders, and spokespersons attended the meeting during which the country’s situation especially the “people-oriented” development budget presented by the government, the measures to provide relief to masses, and speeding up the development process, were discussed.

Party leaders congratulated the prime minister and the government’s economic team for presenting a “balanced and people-friendly budget which was positive for all segments of the society”.

Pointing towards the present government’s important measures, the prime minister said that the objective behind focusing on programmes like Kamyab Jawan, Health Card, 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, promotion of science and technology, poverty alleviation, creating employment opportunities, was to effectively check the challenges faced by the country.

He said the incumbent government has been fully striving to present the new budget which proved “a ray of hope for every segment of the society”.

Previous articlePunjab presents Rs2.5tr budget for next fiscal year
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Punjab presents Rs2.5tr budget for next fiscal year

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has presented the budget of the new fiscal year 2021-22 in the traditional blare of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Four FC troops martyred in terrorist attack in Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Four Frontier Crops troops embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on Marget-Quetta Road. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shehbaz purports govt tricked masses, showed fake numbers in budget

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday accused the incumbent government of showing false numbers in the released to trick the public, it...
Read more
NATIONAL

IRSA refutes Sindh’s uneven water distribution claim

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority chairman on Monday dispelled the impression of Sindh receiving an uneven portion of water, insisting that the water distributary...
Read more
HEADLINES

AC summons Zardari in alleged illegal transaction case on June 29

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court No 3 in Islamabad on Monday summoned former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on June 29th...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh allows to open businesses for six days a week as positvity ratio declines

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday allowed the resumption of business activities in the province for six days a week, following the National Command and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IRSA refutes Sindh’s uneven water distribution claim

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority chairman on Monday dispelled the impression of Sindh receiving an uneven portion of water, insisting that the water distributary...

Primary, middle schools closed in KP as temperatures soar

AC summons Zardari in alleged illegal transaction case on June 29

Sindh allows to open businesses for six days a week as positvity ratio declines

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.