Hasan Ali to miss remainder of HBL PSL for family reasons

ABU DHABI: Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali will miss the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League because of family commitments.

“I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately, due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches,” Ali was quoted as saying in Islamabad’s statement.

🚨 Update 🚨@RealHa55an will be returning to Pakistan due to family commitments. He will miss the remainder of the PSL 6.@IsbUnited completely support his decision to prioritize his family in these times. We wish him the best of luck. Details here: https://t.co/Pkd6RuUQ40 pic.twitter.com/CQ9TbhiAYw — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) June 12, 2021

“Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family. I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team the very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches.”

Hasan has been the key bowler for Islamabad this season, grabbing 10 wickets in six games at an impressive average of 14.

Islamabad captain Shadab Khan said the absence of Ali will be a huge loss, but the franchise understood the fast bowler’s “situation right now.”

“He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United, we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so,” Khan said.