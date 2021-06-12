Sports

PCB to bid for five ICC events in 2024-2031 cycle: reports

By Staff Report
This picture taken on September 7, 2017 shows pigeons resting on a sign for the Pakistan Cricket Board at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. - Groundsmen are rolling down the pitches, welders are repairing barbed wire, and workers are splashing on a new coat of paint at Pakistan's centrepiece Gaddafi Stadium, which has witnessed both history and controversy -- and is now preparing to retake the world stage. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) / TO GO WITH Cricket-PAK-Pakistan-Gaddafi, FOCUS by Khurram SHAHZAD

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board will bid for five major events of the International Cricket Council during the 2024-2031 period, including an edition of the Champions Trophy and World T20 Cup, reports citing sources said.

According to an official source, the PCB is in the process of preparing its bids for the ICC events which have to be submitted soon.

“The ICC had asked for the expression of interest from its member countries. Once the Boards submit their bids, an independent committee of the ICC will assess the bids in December this year to give its report for a final decision next year,” the source said.

The source said PCB has already held talks with the Emirates Cricket Board to jointly host some ICC events.

International cricket returned to Pakistan in 2019 after nearly 10 years, a period when top teams refused to tour the country due to security concerns following an attack by militants on the Sri Lankan team in March 2009.

Pakistan have hosted South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on home soil since September 2019.

“Now the situation is different and teams are willing to tour Pakistan and we have revived Test matches in the country. New Zealand, England and West Indies are lined up to tour this year, so things are looking bright,” the source said.

It was 24 years ago when Pakistan last hosted an ICC event — 1996 World Cup — jointly with India and Sri Lanka.

In near future, England will visit Pakistan for the first time in 16 years when the two teams play two T20 Internationals in October, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced in November last.

Staff Report

