Joint chiefs of staff committee chairman receives highest Jordan military award

ISLAMABAD: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chief Gen Nadeem Raza called on his Jordan counterpart Major General Youssef Ahmed Al-Hnaity in Amman, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated on various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and the prevailing regional environment.

The two also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Gen Raza said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Jordan.

The hosts also lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan military and acknowledged its sacrifices in its fight against terrorism.

In recognition of his efforts to further bilateral relations, Gen Raza was awarded Jordan’s highest military award — Order of Military Merit of the First Grade — on behalf of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

Gen Raza also visited King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre and witnessed a counter-terrorism exercise by the Special Forces Group of Jordan Air Force.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Raza was presented guard of honour by a contingent of the JAF.