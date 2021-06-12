NATIONAL

Joint chiefs of staff committee chairman receives highest Jordan military award

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chief Gen Nadeem Raza called on his Jordan counterpart Major General Youssef Ahmed Al-Hnaity in Amman, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated on various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and the prevailing regional environment.

The two also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Gen Raza said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Jordan.

The hosts also lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan military and acknowledged its sacrifices in its fight against terrorism.

In recognition of his efforts to further bilateral relations, Gen Raza was awarded Jordan’s highest military award — Order of Military Merit of the First Grade — on behalf of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

Gen Raza also visited King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre and witnessed a counter-terrorism exercise by the Special Forces Group of Jordan Air Force.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Raza was presented guard of honour by a contingent of the JAF.

Previous articlePCB to bid for five ICC events in 2024-2031 cycle: reports
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rights abuses in held Kashmir threaten world peace, Pakistan tells UN

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Friday told the UN General Assembly that sanctioned violations of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and the tension between the...
Read more
NATIONAL

1,194 new Covid-19 infections, 57 more deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Friday registered 1,194 new coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Saturday. The NCOC said in a statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran urges world to fight online hate, extremism after Canada attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on world leaders to crack down on online hate and extremism following the deadly truck attack in...
Read more
NATIONAL

House okays appointment of first Pakistan-origin Muslim judge in US history

WASHINGTON: The US Senate approved President Joe Biden's nomination of Zahid Quraishi, a magistrate judge in New Jersey, to the federal bench, making him...
Read more
NATIONAL

Interfaith march honours Pakistan-origin family killed in Canada terror attack

LONDON: Several thousand people joined an interfaith march Friday evening honouring the four members of a Pakistan-origin Muslim family who were killed in an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab to block phones of the unvaccinated

LAHORE: Punjab said Friday it will block the mobile phones of people refusing to get Covid-19 jabs, in the latest move to penalise the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

1,194 new Covid-19 infections, 57 more deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Friday registered 1,194 new coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Saturday. The NCOC said in a statement...

Imran urges world to fight online hate, extremism after Canada attack

House okays appointment of first Pakistan-origin Muslim judge in US history

Interfaith march honours Pakistan-origin family killed in Canada terror attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.