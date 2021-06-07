CITY

LHC bins contempt petition against Buzdar

By INP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court rejected as non-maintainable a petition seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik heard the petition on Monday filed by Faisalabad-based Mehmood.

The petitioner said Dr Zubair Farooq, an ex-PCS, was hired for the audit of local government funds in “violation of merit”.

Farooq possesses a fake degree, the petitioner claimed. He was absent from duty for seven months and was living abroad, he alleged.

The petitioner further said a complaint was filed with the finance department but it has not been addressed as yet.

Wondering why the petition nominates the Punjab chief minister as a respondent, the court disposed of the request.

