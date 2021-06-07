NATIONAL

Former BISP boss declared proclaimed offender in graft case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday declared former Benazir Income Support Programme chief and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Farzana Raja proclaimed offender and issued her arrest warrants in connection with purported corruption in issuing advertisements without adhering to relevant laws.

Raja headed the programme from 2008 to 2013 during the government of her party. She is accused of embezzling Rs1.5 billion from its funds. These funds were embezzled on the pretext of issuing advertisements, according to the National Accountability Bureau.

During the hearing, accountability judge Syed Asghar Ali ordered the authorities to block her identity card and place her name on the Exit Control List.

Raja would be separated from the case and the court would set a new date for her indictment, the judge said.

The court summoned the NAB investigating officer in the case and adjourned the hearing until June 14.

In the reference, the dirty money watchdog has claimed that BISP awarded contracts to advertising agencies in the years 2009-10 and 2010-11 in violation of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

It further alleged that Rs1.657 billion was awarded to one advertising agency namely M/s Midas (Private) Limited.

The competent authority authorised an inquiry on May 23, 2014, which was subsequently upgraded into an investigation. It further said that the evidence collected during the investigation has established that Raja and others being public office holders, by misusing their respective authorities, pre-qualified advertising agencies in the year 2009 and awarded the media campaign of the BISP in violation of the PPR, 2004 as well as PID guidelines and released media payments against the alleged exaggerated fake bills submitted by the suspects and committed the offense of corruption and corrupt practices.

Previous article18 missing as passenger van falls into river
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

18 missing as passenger van falls into river

ISLAMABAD: At least 18 people were missing after a passenger van careened off a road and plunged into a river in the Upper Kohistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Third polio vaccination drive of the year launched

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services resumed on Monday the nationwide anti-polio drive, its third this year, to vaccinate 33.6 million children under...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rail traffic affected after Ghotki accident

KARACHI: Express operations were suspended at several stations on Monday after two express trains collided in Sukkur, killing at least 38 passengers and hurting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 58, infects 1,490: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The total caseload of active Covid-19 cases reached to 47,376 on Monday with 1,490 new infections, the National Command and Operation Centre said. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top hospitals register decline in new coronavirus infections

PESHAWAR: Two largest public hospitals in Peshawar on Monday said the number of new Covid-infected patients was observing a steady decline. In Khyber Teaching Hospital,...
Read more
NATIONAL

35 killed as express services collide in Ghotki

KARACHI: At least 35 people died and more than 100 injured after two express trains collided in the Ghotki district of Sindh on Monday...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rail traffic affected after Ghotki accident

KARACHI: Express operations were suspended at several stations on Monday after two express trains collided in Sukkur, killing at least 38 passengers and hurting...

Coronavirus kills 58, infects 1,490: NCOC

Half of Japanese predict Olympics will happen this year: survey

Top hospitals register decline in new coronavirus infections

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.