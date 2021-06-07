NATIONAL

18 missing as passenger van falls into river

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: At least 18 people were missing after a passenger van careened off a road and plunged into a river in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, a rescue official said.

A search and rescue operation for the missing passengers is underway, Muhamad Hamza, an emergency official of emergency rescue service Rescue 1122 in Upper Kohistan, said.

He said professional divers of the rescue service are taking part in the rescue activities, adding that local volunteers are also participating to retrieve the missing people.

The emergency teams are facing difficulties to carry out the operation due to the difficult terrain of the area, police said.

Staff Report

