PM Imran directs to conduct events in Urdu

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the concerned authorities that all events in his honour shall be conducted in Urdu language, according to a news outlet.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid shared a notification from the Prime Minister’s Office, stating that henceforth all programmes, events, or ceremonies arranged for the prime minister shall be conducted in the national language, Urdu.

Dr Hamid added that the ministers and other government officials have also been directed to make all speeches and statements in the national language.

This is not the first time that the prime minister has shown a preference for Urdu over English.

Back in 2019, when PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had addressed the parliament in English, the prime minister had responded by saying that it is an “insult” to the people of Pakistan.

“Ninety percent of Pakistanis do not know English. We know this. So how is it then that we speak in English on these public forums? Why do we do this? The people know Urdu, but you start speaking in English,” he said in sharp rebuke for English speakers.

The premier went on to ask whether in the British parliament, anyone ever speaks French. “If someone does that, they will be made fun of,” he said.