First passport office opens gate in Miran Shah

PESHAWAR: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated a first-ever passport office in the Miran Shah town of North Waziristan district to facilitate people for the facility.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the government has paid special attention to the uplift of the merged tribal districts and for the purpose, allocated special funds.

The ceremony was attended by tribal elders and notable of the locality.

He acknowledged the unprecedented sacrifices of the tribal men in safeguarding motherland from enemies, adding, they always stood shoulder to shoulder with the army against terrorists.

The minister also lauded the support of tribal people to armed forces for the restoration of durable peace in the region.

“You people fight the war for the survival of the country and the entire nation is proud of your bravery and sacrifices”, he said.

Rasheed said personally he was in favour of the Jirga system as it provided a good alternative justice system due to the involvement of local elders who understood issues of the community better, adding, he would speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

He said the social fabric of Waziristan was unique, adding that the government would work to strengthen local customs, traditions and laws.

The minister said that he would also hold talks with Law Minister to frame laws in line with local customs and traditions.

He said that local people would be recruited in National Base and Registration Authority and passport office on merit.

On the occasion, he also announced two NADRA mobile vans for the registration process in remote areas of North Waziristan.

Rashid said the immigration process at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border would be made easy to facilitate movements at the border, adding that a passport office would be also set up at Angoor Adda.

The minister said internet services had been restored in South Waziristan and this facility would be extended to North Waziristan by this year.

Earlier, tribal elders and local notables warmly received the minister on his arrival at North Waziristan and presented him traditional Pashtun turban. They briefed the minister about various problems being faced by local people.