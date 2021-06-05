All educational institutions to reopen from Monday: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: All educational institutes in districts with a low positivity rate of Covid-19 will reopen from Monday (June 7), the National Command and Operation Centre said on Saturday.

However, it said, academic activities will remain suspended in districts where the contagion rate is still high.

Educational institutions are required to implement coronavirus guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Matriculation and intermediate classes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad resumed on May 31 after the NCOC allowed the provinces to reopen educational institutes in districts with less than 5 percent Covid-19 infection rate.

Separately, the NCOC said that one million more doses of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Islamabad from Beijing through a special Pakistan International Airlines flight. Another 11 million doses of China’s Sinovac, CanSino and Sinopharm vaccines will be airlift later this month, it added.

It said all-out efforts are being made for mass vaccination with an uninterrupted supply of vaccines being ensured across the country.

The NCOC urged citizens to follow precautions and get themselves inoculated on a priority basis.

Pakistan has so far received 11,475,300 doses of coronavirus vaccines from three countries. The producers include Sinovac, Cansino, Sinopharm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, they added.

The first shipment had arrived from China on February 2, whereas, Beijing had also gifted 1.72 million doses to Islamabad. 1.3 million doses of vaccine were provided to the country under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access programme.

The government has also received 1,238,400 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Covax, reports added.