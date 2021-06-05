TTP kill 2 policemen overnight in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants shot and killed two policemen patrolling a residential neighbourhood in Islamabad, the interior minister and police said on Friday.

The attack happened Thursday night in the Shams Colony neighborhood. Police said officers have launched search efforts to arrest the killers.

Hours after the attack, Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Afghanistan-based militant group, claimed responsibility. The group is separate from the Afghan Taliban, but they have their base in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack and ordered a probe.

In a video statement, he said such attacks were increasing and efforts were underway to make Islamabad a “safe zone.” The capital shares a border with Punjab, as well as the northwest passage to Afghanistan.