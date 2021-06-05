NATIONAL

Alvi orders Banking Mohtasib to probe into funds transfer complaint

By APP
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party candidate Arif Alvi (C) walks back with party leaders after submitting papers for the presidential election outside the high court building in Islamabad on August 27, 2018. Pakistan will hold presidential elections on September 4. / AFP / FAROOQ NAEEM

ISLAMABAD: To ensure dispensation of justice to the public over their grievances against financial bodies, President Dr Arif Alvi set aside the findings of the Banking Mohtasib for dealing with the complaint of an account holder in a “causal manner” and without taking into account the principles of justice and required standards of inquiry.

President Alvi directed the Mohtasib to “process, enquire and deal with the complaint in accordance with law after affording the complainant an opportunity of hearing”.

The complainant Rubi Anwaar, a Lahore-based account holder of a private bank, had filed a representation with the President requesting him to take up the matter after the Banking Mohtasib closed her case without holding a proper inquiry.

The Banking Mohtasib closed the case without providing her with any opportunity for a hearing, she complained.

She had earlier informed the Banking Mohtasib that an amount of Rs140,000 was transferred from her bank account without her knowledge. She mentioned that on pointing out the error, the bank did not grant her any relief.

President Alvi expressing his displeasure over the handling of the case said the “whole process was lacking, rather absent and the complaint was closed summarily without due care and application of mind”.

“This type of disposition of the matter is uncalled for and unsustainable. The rights of the people cannot be trampled in an arbitrary manner,” he said in a written observation made on the case.

The president stressed that the Banking Mohtasib had the responsibility to give the full opportunity of hearing to complainants and fulfil the due process of law as the denial of justice caused pessimism and frustration in the society.

He noted that the relevant provisions of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, which meant to be followed in inquiring and processing of such complaints, were ignored.

“Therefore, the representation is accepted and closure findings are set aside with the direction to the learned Banking Mohtasib Pakistan to process, enquire and deal with the complaint of the complainant/ petitioner in accordance with law after affording an opportunity of explaining her grievance and hearing her,” the President concluded in his order.

Previous articleAll educational institutions to reopen from Monday: NCOC
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

All educational institutions to reopen from Monday: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: All educational institutes in districts with a low positivity rate of Covid-19 will reopen from Monday (June 7), the National Command and Operation...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP kill 2 policemen overnight in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants shot and killed two policemen patrolling a residential neighbourhood in Islamabad, the interior minister and police said on Friday. The attack...
Read more
NATIONAL

1 killed, 28 injured as factory bus attacked

ISLAMABAD: A driver was killed and 28 women were injured when a factory bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch after gunmen...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt taking stringent measures to address climate challenge: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is taking stringent measures to combat the multi-dimensional adverse impact of climate change which not only has made the country a victim...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM praises CDA for coming out of financial crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday praised the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for coming out of financial crisis, saying Pakistan’s economy is heading towards...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khurshid Shah withdraws bail petition from SC

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah’s bail application following his withdrawal of the petition. The PPP stalwart will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt taking stringent measures to address climate challenge: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is taking stringent measures to combat the multi-dimensional adverse impact of climate change which not only has made the country a victim...

PCB sees HBL PSL in Abu Dhabi as precursor to T20 World Cup

Steely Tsitsipas keeps cool to beat Isner in four sets

One dead, seven missing after accident at central China coal plant: state media

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.