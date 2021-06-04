HEADLINES

Pakistan ready for talks with India if it gives roadmap to restore Kashmir’s status: PM Imran

By Agencies
Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid - HP1EF9R1627O7

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan is ready to restart talks with India if Delhi provides a roadmap towards restoring the previous status of occupied Kashmir.

“If there is a roadmap, then, yes, we will talk,” the premier told Reuters at his official residence in Islamabad.

In 2019, India withdrew Indian-occupied Kashmir’s autonomy in order to tighten its grip over the territory, sparking outrage in Pakistan, the downgrading of diplomatic ties and suspension of bilateral trade.

Previously, Prime Minister Imran and his government have held that India would have to first reverse its 2019 steps for any normalisation process to begin.

“Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions … then that is acceptable,” Imran said.

India’s external affairs ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

‘RED LINE’:

Prime Minister Imran said he has always wanted a “civilised” and “open” relationship with India.

“It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the subcontinent, the best way is to trade with each other,” he said, referring to the example of the European Union.

He said India had crossed a “red line” by revoking the autonomy of occupied Kashmir. “They have to come back for us to resume dialogue,” Imran said, adding, “at the moment there is no response from India.”

Prime Minister Imran had made similar remarks last week, saying Pakistan could not restart trade with India at the cost of the blood of Kashmiris spilt by India, and that any normalisation under the current circumstances would be a major “betrayal” to the people of the occupied region.

Earlier this year, Indian officials said the two governments had opened a backchannel of diplomacy aimed at a modest roadmap to normalising ties over the next several months.

Previous articleUN report reiterates threats posed to Pakistan’s security by Afghan-based TTP, JuA terrorists
Next articleSBP second-quarter report
Agencies

1 COMMENT

  1. Next he will say…if India gives a roadmap for roadmap then it is enough to hold talks to discuss possible talks with India.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

TTP kill 2 policemen overnight in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants shot and killed two policemen patrolling a residential neighbourhood in Islamabad, the interior minister and police said on Friday. The attack...
Read more
NATIONAL

1 killed, 28 injured as factory bus attacked

ISLAMABAD: A driver was killed and 28 women were injured when a factory bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch after gunmen...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt taking stringent measures to address climate challenge: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is taking stringent measures to combat the multi-dimensional adverse impact of climate change which not only has made the country a victim...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM praises CDA for coming out of financial crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday praised the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for coming out of financial crisis, saying Pakistan’s economy is heading towards...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khurshid Shah withdraws bail petition from SC

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah’s bail application following his withdrawal of the petition. The PPP stalwart will...
Read more
HEADLINES

UN report reiterates threats posed to Pakistan’s security by Afghan-based TTP, JuA terrorists

ISLAMABAD: A new United Nations report on Afghanistan highlights the continued and ever-growing cross-border terrorist threat posed by proscribed cell, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which continues...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Steely Tsitsipas keeps cool to beat Isner in four sets

PARIS: Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed his first real test at this year's French Open before he subdued big-serving American John Isner 5-7...

One dead, seven missing after accident at central China coal plant: state media

Facebook suspends Trump until 2023, shifts rules for world leaders

Epaper – June 5 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.