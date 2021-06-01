NATIONAL

Pakistan hosts parliament heads of ECO countries

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is hosting the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

The two-day conference that started today is being attended by the parliamentary heads from Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The agenda items of the conference include discussions on the impact of Covid-19 on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, the role of parliaments in enhancing trade and connectivity, and advancing tourism for development and poverty alleviation.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who is hosting the conference, said: “The aim of this conference is to help and push our governments to further strengthen economic and trade relations, and boost people-to-people contacts between our member states.”

PAECO was founded in 2013 and its first Inaugural meeting was held in Islamabad in February 2013, with aimed to support the member states in enhancing the socio-economic development of the region

Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop along with his delegation arrived in Islamabad early Tuesday morning to participate in the conference.

Speaking about historical relations between Pakistan and Turkey, Qaiser said both brotherly countries enjoy a “unique” relationship.

“Our relationship is unique and enviable, based on strong historical linkages and the roots of today’s ties between the two nations can be traced back to 19th century,” he said.

He added that Pakistan and Turkey support each other at every international forum and also raise voice for oppressed Muslims around the world.

“Now we want to further strengthen our economic relations, bilateral trade between Islamabad and Ankara and also with our brotherly ECO countries,” he said.

The Muslim world is facing many issues but Palestine and Kashmir are the two issues that have been on the UN agenda for the last seven decades, Qaiser said and urged the world body to play its role to resolve these issues.

“During the bilateral meeting with my counterparts in Islamabad, we will also discuss these issues,” he said.

“We [Muslim countries] need unity and we should work to strengthen the OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] to truly represent the Muslim world,” he said.

Qaiser said that he also wrote letters to parliamentary heads across the world and urged them to play their role and raise their voice over the killing of the Palestinian people by Israeli forces.

He criticised the international community’s “silence” over what he called war crimes and genocide committed by Israel and India, and said: “The world needs to stand by justice.”

Previous articlePM condemns recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, promises Centre’s support
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM condemns recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, promises Centre’s support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan which resulted in the martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries...
Read more
HEADLINES

Modi Govt will have to restore special status of IIOJK: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is now recognized by the world as a part of solution and not a part...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N rejects NCOC letter suggesting delay in AJK elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has rejected a letter by the National Command and Operation Centre suggesting postponing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections for...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC refuses bail to PTM MP in hate speech case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement MP Ali Wazir in a hate speech case. Wazir was arrested in...
Read more
NATIONAL

1,771 new infections take total Covid-19 caseload to 922,824

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,771 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday with a test positivity rate of 3.72 percent, marking a substantial drop in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Agencies close to tracing suspect in vlogger thrashing incident: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said security agencies were close to tracing one of the suspects responsible for beating up...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

AC indicts suspects in STDC graft case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday indicted former Sindh Tourism Development Corporation managing director Roshan Ali Kanasro in a corruption case. Kanasro along...

SHC orders varsity to hold delayed tests

Serena survives scare in French Open’s first night match

SHC refuses bail to PTM MP in hate speech case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.