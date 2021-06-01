Pakistan hosts parliament heads of ECO countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is hosting the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

The two-day conference that started today is being attended by the parliamentary heads from Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The agenda items of the conference include discussions on the impact of Covid-19 on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, the role of parliaments in enhancing trade and connectivity, and advancing tourism for development and poverty alleviation.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who is hosting the conference, said: “The aim of this conference is to help and push our governments to further strengthen economic and trade relations, and boost people-to-people contacts between our member states.”

PAECO was founded in 2013 and its first Inaugural meeting was held in Islamabad in February 2013, with aimed to support the member states in enhancing the socio-economic development of the region

Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop along with his delegation arrived in Islamabad early Tuesday morning to participate in the conference.

We reached Islamabad-Pakistan where the 2nd General Conference of Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) is held. As always, we have been welcomed warmly and friendly. Thank you @QasimKhanSuri and all of our Pakistani friends. https://t.co/8ka0ElOx1w — Mustafa Şentop (@MustafaSentop) May 31, 2021

Speaking about historical relations between Pakistan and Turkey, Qaiser said both brotherly countries enjoy a “unique” relationship.

“Our relationship is unique and enviable, based on strong historical linkages and the roots of today’s ties between the two nations can be traced back to 19th century,” he said.

He added that Pakistan and Turkey support each other at every international forum and also raise voice for oppressed Muslims around the world.

“Now we want to further strengthen our economic relations, bilateral trade between Islamabad and Ankara and also with our brotherly ECO countries,” he said.

The Muslim world is facing many issues but Palestine and Kashmir are the two issues that have been on the UN agenda for the last seven decades, Qaiser said and urged the world body to play its role to resolve these issues.

“During the bilateral meeting with my counterparts in Islamabad, we will also discuss these issues,” he said.

“We [Muslim countries] need unity and we should work to strengthen the OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] to truly represent the Muslim world,” he said.

Qaiser said that he also wrote letters to parliamentary heads across the world and urged them to play their role and raise their voice over the killing of the Palestinian people by Israeli forces.

He criticised the international community’s “silence” over what he called war crimes and genocide committed by Israel and India, and said: “The world needs to stand by justice.”