Islamabad IG for redressal of gender-based violence complaints on priority

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police chief Qazi Jameelur Rehman Monday paid a visit to the gender protection unit in Sector F-6 and directed the officials there to resolve the issues pertaining to violence on women on priority.

He was accompanied by the top brass of the capital police.

Qazi also interacted with women officials of the department and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided there.

Speaking on the occasion, Qazi said psychiatrist, legal experts and medical experts have been posted at the desk to provide every possible assistance to the survivors and victims of gender-based violence.

The unit was extending all facilities under one roof aimed at giving women and children a sense of security, besides bringing the culprits behind the bars.

Last week, Islamabad police established a desk with helpline 8090 at the police facilitation centre in Sector F-6 to rescue the victims of gender-based violence.