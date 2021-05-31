HEADLINES

Pakistan mandated to host World Environment Day

Islamabad set to host mega event on June 5

By APP
Wide shoot of a hugh pakistani city, the city of lights, mini pakistan, Karachi

Pakistan, despite being the least contributor to global greenhouse gases emissions has been bearing the burden of erratic natural disasters and environmental degradation whereas its initiative to host World Environment Day was its recognition as international leader in nature based solution and eco-system restoration initiative.

The country has been persistently among the top 10 countries facing adverse impacts of climate change in terms of recurring natural calamities and increased vulnerability due to climate change, said a global environmental watchdog German Watch.

The Government of Pakistan has achieved promising milestones with regards to nature conservation, climate action and community development along with gender inclusive strategies within its available limited resources providing equal opportunities to women of the most vulnerable areas facing environmental degradation.

To showcase its nature based solutions and novel ecosystem restoration, it had announced to host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with UN

The UNEP approached Pakistan for hosting the UN Environment Day 2021 in recognition of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech during the highly ambitious coalition of Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UN agency offered the honour of considering Pakistan’s global recognition as international leader in nature-based solution and eco-system restoration initiatives like Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Programme (TBTTP), and Protected Area Initiative.

This year’s theme of World Environment Day will be ‘ecosystem restoration’ with focus on resetting our relationship with nature. It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030.

Hosting of “World Environment Day” in Pakistan will bring positive projections for the country providing an opportunity to highlight its commitment and achievement on a global scale to showcase its climate change and environmental protection activities.

The major initiatives for ecosystem restoration taken by the government to mitigate the effects of environmental degradation include 12 different interventions ranging from the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project, Green Economic Stimulus to National Adaptation Plan and Clean Green Index and Champions project.

The TBTTP project was built on highly successful initiative of K-P’s Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP). The outcomes of BTAP have been duly acknowledged by World Economic Forum, United Nations Environment Programme, Bonn Challenge and other international bodies and fora.

Following the success and confirmation by the independent monitors, the Government of Pakistan decided to set a goal of 10 Billion Tree Plantation across the country. This wider project is expected to deliver dividends in preserving atmospheric health, reducing greenhouse gas effects, lowering cases of random floods, lowering rains, droughts and enhancing other biodiversity supportive actions.

APP

Previous articleIslamabad IG for redressal of gender-based violence complaints on priority
Next articleFour more Indian variant cases emerge in Pakistan
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FO lauds Kuwait for resumption of visa facility

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday lauded the cooperation of Kuwait in the resumption of visas for Pakistan nationals and business persons after a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hamid Mir vows to still raise voice for the rights given in the Constitution after TV ban

One of Pakistan's top journalists and TV anchors, Hamid Mir, has said that terminations or bans are not new for him, adding that he...
Read more
HEADLINES

Matric exams to be held from July 14, Inter exams from June 26: BISE

The matric and intermediate exams for students will take place on July 14 and June 26, respectively, and their roll number slips will be...
Read more
HEADLINES

Four more Indian variant cases emerge in Pakistan

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi said Monday that four more cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Pakistan, taking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court rejects bail request of suspect in Pakistan-Belgium woman murder

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday dismissed the bail request of the prime suspect in the murder case of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vowing to launch targeted attack ‘soon’, police halt Shikarpur operation

SHIKARPUR: Sindh Police on Monday suspended an anti-bandits operation in Shikarpur, vowing to launch a targeted attack to purge the area of crime bosses...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Four more Indian variant cases emerge in Pakistan

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi said Monday that four more cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Pakistan, taking...

Pakistan mandated to host World Environment Day

Islamabad IG for redressal of gender-based violence complaints on priority

Court rejects bail request of suspect in Pakistan-Belgium woman murder

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.