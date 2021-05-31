FO lauds Kuwait for resumption of visa facility

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday lauded the cooperation of Kuwait in the resumption of visas for Pakistan nationals and business persons after a decade.

After a ten-years of suspension, the sheikhdom on Sunday announced the resumption of visas, including in family and business categories. This decision was taken after a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

“We greatly appreciate Kuwaiti cooperation in this regard,” FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

He said the authorities in both countries were also working together to chalk out a mechanism for the export of manpower in various fields from Pakistan.

“Pakistan and Kuwait have fraternal ties, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields,” he said.

Chaudhri said Pakistan national businessmen residing in other Gulf countries could now avail online visa facilitation for entry into the country.

At present, he said, owing to the Covid-19 related travel restrictions, only Kuwait nationals are allowed to enter the sheikhdom. However, there is an exemption for medical professionals, he clarified.