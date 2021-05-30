ICT suspends circle registrar on overseas Pakistani complaint

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmad on the instruction of Prime Minister Office suspended the Cooperative Societies Circle Registrar Asghar Khan Niazi on the complaint of an overseas Pakistani pertaining to transfer of plot in Jinnah Garden, Islamabad.

Documents state that Islamabad deputy commissioner, on the instructions of the PM portal, conducted an inquiry and conveyed that the ICT chief commissioner desired to initiate EAD proceedings against Asghar Niazi. The officer may be placed under suspension till completion of the proceedings.

The complainant, residing in the UK, registered a complaint with Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit pertaining to possession of plot in Jinnah Garden, Phase One, Islamabad.

“This is my 8th complaint and the previous one has not yet been resolved. I know the matter will not be solved unless the government takes action against the corrupt society but i will try my best,” the complaint read.

ICT Administration Director Quratul Ain Malik informed the Interior secretary that based upon report received, it has been proposed a transfer of Cooperatives Societies deputy registrar with immediate effect.

Similarly, it has also been proposed to suspend the then Cooperatives Societies circle registrar, the dismissal of the the inspector, and the removal of concerned clerk.

A show-cause notice to the management committee of the Jinnah Garden had also been proposed.