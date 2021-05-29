Opinion

Waiting for vaccines

By Editor's Mail
11
0

The most effective way to control the virus is to vaccinate a large number of people. For this, the government of Pakistan has taken a good step to vaccinate people. But unfortunately, the government has just started the vaccination process in big cities. On the other hand, people living in remote areas are still waiting for the government that when he will start Covid vaccination process . Yes, it is certainly right that the non of remote areas, has not gotten any vaccine. Though getting vaccine is the best way to defeat the deadly virus Covid-19. But the government is failed in this regard. I urge the government should start vaccination programme in remote areas too as soon as possible.

Hammal Zahid
Kolahoo

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStrict action needed
Next articleCheap Hydro Power for Far off Industrial Estates
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Cheap Hydro Power for Far off Industrial Estates

Mohmmand Dam construction was recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Similarly many other dams are also in the process of construction in KP and...
Read more
Letters

Strict action needed

Our cooperation plays a vital role to assist the government to bring the circumstances under control, but undoubtedly people are not listening to the...
Read more
Letters

Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver

Pandemic is a global crisis and the extraordinary condition of making vaccines available in the entire world requires fabulous steps. WTO or Intellectual Property...
Read more
Letters

Pak-Egypt talks

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and appreciated the important role played by Egypt and...
Read more
Comment

Implementing The Scpa Act-2021

On 23 Ap, the Sindh Assembly amending the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act, 2011 enacted the Sindh Child Protection Authority (Amendment) Act, 2021. The...
Read more
Comment

When Pakistan emerged as a responsible nuclear state

28 May 1998 was the day when Pakistan became the seventh nuclear state and made its defence impregnable. Pakistan conducted a nuclear weapons test...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Waiting for vaccines

The most effective way to control the virus is to vaccinate a large number of people. For this, the government of Pakistan has taken...

Strict action needed

Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver

Pak-Egypt talks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.