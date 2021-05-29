Strict action needed

Our cooperation plays a vital role to assist the government to bring the circumstances under control, but undoubtedly people are not listening to the government, and they are doing what they want. The major source to defeat the Covid-19 has to follow the SOPS but people are ignoring the SOPs and not following them the place where these are requires. I recommend to the government that it is high time now to bring the ratio of the Covid-19 down, and take a strict action on those people who are not following the SOPs or violating them.

Rahim Humraz

Jath Balnigwar

