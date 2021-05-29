NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia lifts ban from travellers arriving from 11 countries, excluding Pakistan

By Agencies

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries that it had imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi state news agency said on Saturday.

However, Pakistan is not among those countries.

Despite the ban being lifted, Saudi Arabia will still require quarantine procedures.

Travellers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, will be allowed entry from Sunday, state-run agency SPA reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.

It added that the source said the decision was based on the “Public Health Authority’s report regarding the epidemiological situation in a number of declared countries, which showed stability and effectiveness in controlling the pandemic in some of these countries.”

Saudi Arabia had previously suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries on February 3, including Pakistan, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban had been placed on Egypt, UAE, Lebanon, Turkey, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, US, Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan and South Africa.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia had also written a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the issue.

“This includes those coming from other countries, if they passed through any of the above-mentioned states within 14 days before requesting entry to the kingdom. However, the kingdom would like to ensure uninterrupted supply chains and shipping movement between the kingdom and these countries in accordance with the precautionary measures determined by the Saudi Ministry of Health,” the letter had said.

Agencies

NATIONAL

Gang posing as NAB officials busted

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau on Saturday began a probe against government officials and businessmen who paid money to ring members impersonating officials of the...

US-Pakistan alliance to remain on track after Afghanistan pullout: Qureshi

Ex-premier’s graft case a test of justice in oil-rich Kuwait

Biden’s defense budget aims to curb China, gives troops 2.7pc raise

