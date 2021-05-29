NATIONAL

Pakistani girl feared dead in Italy after refusing arranged marriage

By Agencies

ROME: Police in Italy are searching for the body of an 18-year-old girl suspected to have been killed by her Pakistani family after refusing an arranged marriage.

The girl’s parents, an uncle and two cousins are under investigation for murder, lieutenant colonel Stefano Bove of the Carabinieri police said on Saturday.

All “are supposed to have taken part in the crime”, he told reporters, while officers were combing through farmland to find the missing girl, Saman Abbas.

Bove said Carabinieri were inspecting “wells, irrigation canals and greenhouses”.

Saman Abbas, who lived in the northern town of Novellara, last year rebelled against her family’s plan to have her wedded to a cousin in their home country.

While still a minor, she turned to social services and in November was moved into a shelter home. She also reported her parents to police, but on April 11 returned to them.

Police has been searching for her since May 5, when officers visited her house and found nobody, triggering an investigation.

Officers then discovered that the girl’s parents had left for Pakistan without her, and found images from a nearby security camera that made them fear the worst.

Late on April 29, five people can be seen walking off from the house holding shovels, a crowbar and a bucket, and returning after about two-and-a-half hours.

The Carabinieri have identified the five as the family members suspected of murder. All are believed to have left Italy for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people took part in a solidarity rally for the missing girl organised on Friday night by the town hall of Novellara.

“Saman, tonight you are not alone and you will never again be alone,” Mayor Elena Carletti said in a video posted on local news website Reggioonline.

 

Previous articleSaudi Arabia lifts ban from travellers arriving from 11 countries
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gang posing as NAB officials busted

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau on Saturday began a probe against government officials and businessmen who paid money to ring members impersonating officials of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

US-Pakistan alliance to remain on track after Afghanistan pullout: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the United States cannot afford to ignore Pakistan given the historical relationship between Washington and Islamabad. Speaking with...
Read more
NATIONAL

India interfering with water flow of Chenab at Baglihar: Irsa

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority revealed India is interfering with the water flow of Chenab at the point of Baglihar, reducing the inflow...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MPs urge Opp to assist govt in introducing electronic voting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPs on Saturday urged opposition parties to set aside political differences and sit with the government for early installation of electronic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Won’t let ‘PTIMF’ budget get approval from Parliament: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday said his party will not let the "PTIMF" budget approve by the parliament as he claimed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen group MPA booked on Shahzad’s complaint

LAHORE: A case was lodged against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker from Punjab Nazir Chohan on Saturday on the complaint of Minister of State for Accountability...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gang posing as NAB officials busted

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau on Saturday began a probe against government officials and businessmen who paid money to ring members impersonating officials of the...

US-Pakistan alliance to remain on track after Afghanistan pullout: Qureshi

Ex-premier’s graft case a test of justice in oil-rich Kuwait

Biden’s defense budget aims to curb China, gives troops 2.7pc raise

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.