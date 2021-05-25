HEADLINES

Imran urges youth to exploit skill education, employment initiatives

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the young people to take full advantage of skill-based education and job programmes launched by his government for the creation of employment opportunities.

In a video message, the prime minister said this will benefit the youth of the country. He further said 170,000 scholarships are being given under the skill development programme.

He said 50,000 scholarships will be given for hi-tech skills including artificial intelligence and big data. He said this will enable the youth to get job opportunities as the world is heading towards a revolution in technology.

He said the skill education programme also envisages training in several other fields as well.

Imran pointed out that the government has made a record allocation of Rs100 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to enable the youth to start businesses. He said any young individual with a business plan can get a loan under the programme.

He said this programme will be further expanded in order to reach out to more people.

He said the youth mainly want jobs in the public sector but it is, in fact, the private sector and the small and medium enterprises that provide job opportunities in good numbers.

Staff Report

