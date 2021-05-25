HEADLINES

Court awards 10 years jail term to Raisani in mega corruption case

By INP

QUETTA: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded a jail term of 10 years to Balochistan’s former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani in a mega-corruption case.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the properties of former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani.

The court handed 26 months sentence to co-accused and former provincial adviser of finance Mir Khalid Langove in the corruption case.

The court acquitted former secretaries of local government Faisal Jamal and Hafiz Abdul Basit, who had been nominated in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against the accused in the year 2016.

Balochistan’s former secretary of finance was charged with committing corruption of a staggering Rs2.24 billion in the national exchequer.

Previous articleGovt to defeat Dar, replace him with Tarin: minister
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to defeat Dar, replace him with Tarin: minister

The federal government wants to deseat Senator Ishaq Dar and replace him with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed on a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Protesters at Lahore Expo Centre demand vaccine recommended by Saudi Aviation

Those people planning on travelling to Saudi Arabia arrived at the Lahore Expo Centre to protest the lack of availability of the AztraZenc vaccine,...
Read more
FEATURED

‘Don’t stop protesting’ – The story of Palestinians studying in Lahore

LAHORE: As protesters began to gather at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on the 17th of May, there was one group that stood out. Draped in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opp needs unity to expose PTI incompetence: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed the government presented incorrect financial statistics before the nation. In...
Read more
HEADLINES

Khaqan Abbasi opposes PPP’s return to PDM

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has opposed the Pakistan People's Party rejoining the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC serves notice on Shehbaz over govt petition against UK travel 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on a request of the federal government, challenging the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Opp needs unity to expose PTI incompetence: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed the government presented incorrect financial statistics before the nation. In...

Khaqan Abbasi opposes PPP’s return to PDM

ECP submits response in Murad disqualification petition

Ronaldo says achieved his goal at Juventus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.