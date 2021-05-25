Court awards 10 years jail term to Raisani in mega corruption case

QUETTA: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded a jail term of 10 years to Balochistan’s former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani in a mega-corruption case.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the properties of former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani.

The court handed 26 months sentence to co-accused and former provincial adviser of finance Mir Khalid Langove in the corruption case.

The court acquitted former secretaries of local government Faisal Jamal and Hafiz Abdul Basit, who had been nominated in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against the accused in the year 2016.

Balochistan’s former secretary of finance was charged with committing corruption of a staggering Rs2.24 billion in the national exchequer.