HEADLINES

Govt to defeat Dar, replace him with Tarin: minister

By News Desk

The federal government wants to deseat Senator Ishaq Dar and replace him with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed on a private TV channel programme.

If Ishaq Dar does not come back to the country then he would be deseated from his Senate seat after the government would bring legislation in this regard, he said, adding that Shaukat Tareen would become a senator in this case. He claimed that Ishaq Dar will not come back and he would be deseated once President promulgates the ordinance.

He dubbed Shehbaz Sharif as a mild person. Imran Khan already felt that Nawaz Sharif went abroad and if Shehbaz Sharif goes abroad then it was meant as some sort of understanding and dealing, Rashid claimed. Imran Khan does not want any kind of understanding at any cost, he maintained.

Previous articleProtesters at Lahore Expo Centre demand vaccine recommended by Saudi Aviation
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Protesters at Lahore Expo Centre demand vaccine recommended by Saudi Aviation

Those people planning on travelling to Saudi Arabia arrived at the Lahore Expo Centre to protest the lack of availability of the AztraZenc vaccine,...
Read more
FEATURED

‘Don’t stop protesting’ – The story of Palestinians studying in Lahore

LAHORE: As protesters began to gather at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on the 17th of May, there was one group that stood out. Draped in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opp needs unity to expose PTI incompetence: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed the government presented incorrect financial statistics before the nation. In...
Read more
HEADLINES

Khaqan Abbasi opposes PPP’s return to PDM

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has opposed the Pakistan People's Party rejoining the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC serves notice on Shehbaz over govt petition against UK travel 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on a request of the federal government, challenging the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imrans urges youth to exploit skill education, employment initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the young people to take full advantage of skill-based education and job programmes launched by his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Khaqan Abbasi opposes PPP’s return to PDM

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has opposed the Pakistan People's Party rejoining the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Talking to...

ECP submits response in Murad disqualification petition

Ronaldo says achieved his goal at Juventus

SC serves notice on Shehbaz over govt petition against UK travel 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.