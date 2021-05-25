Sports

Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI to clinch series

The third and final match is on Friday at the same venue

By Agencies

DHAKA: Mushfiqur Rahim hit a gritty 125 to set up Bangladesh’s maiden series victory over Sri Lanka across all formats with an emphatic 103-run win in the rain-hit second one-day international on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 74-4 to 246 all out after they elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka managed just 141-9 in the tourists’ revised chase of 245 in 40 overs as Bangladesh took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each while Shakib Al Hasan took two key scalps.

“Lucky to win two games. We haven’t played the perfect game yet,” said Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal.

“We lost a lot of wickets in the middle, and 200 was looking difficult, but Mahmudullah and Mushy played very well.”

Mushfiqur remained the hero as he recorded his eighth ODI century and put on a crucial 87-run fifth-wicket stand with Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 41.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera struck twice in his first over to send back Tamim for 13 and Shakib Al Hasan for nought.

Chameera wrapped up Bangladesh’s innings in 48.1 overs after sending back the in-form Mushfiqur, who completed his eighth ODI hundred following a second rain interval.

Mushfiqur, who scored a match-winning 84 in the previous match, stood firm with Mahmudullah to take the attack to the opposition.

Mahmudullah kept up his form after hitting 54 in the opening ODI, but fell short of his fifty when Lakshan Sandakan, who returned figures of 3-54, got him caught behind.

Mushfiqur put on another defiant stand of 48 with Mohammad Saifuddin, who was run out on 11, for the eighth wicket.

Saifuddin, who got a hit on the helmet during his knock, was later replaced by Taskin Ahmed as concussion sub – the first for a game held in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, who won Sunday’s opener by 33 runs, were always on top once debutant pace bowler Shoriful Islam dismissed skipper Kusal Perera for 14 in the sixth over of innings.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka made highest 24 runs while one-down Pathum Nissanka made 20 for Sri Lanka, who had never lost to Bangladesh in eight bilateral series.

Sri Lanka were 121-9 in 38 overs when rain halted the game for more than half an hour, forcing the match officials to give them a revised D/L target – reducing two runs and 10 overs.

Isuru Udana hit Shoriful for two sixes to add 20 runs in the last two overs to only reduce Sri Lanka’s margin of defeat.

“It’s very disappointing. Both matches, the middle-order collapsed and lack of experience cost us. We need to have a serious talk,” said Sri Lanka captain Perera.

The third and final match is on Friday at the same venue.

 

Previous articleUK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Quetta Gladiators’ Anwar Ali tests positive for coronavirus

Quetta Gladiators’ fast bowler Anwar Ali has tested positive for coronavirus, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday. Anwar will now miss the remainder of Pakistan Super...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo says achieved his goal at Juventus

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo said he has realised one of the goals he set for himself when he joined Juventus in 2018 and valued everything...
Read more
Sports

Japan sees no impact on Olympics from US travel advisory

TOKYO: Top Japanese officials said on Tuesday they did not expect a US advisory against travel to Japan amid worries about the coronavirus to...
Read more
Sports

Ligue 1: Lille end PSG’s dominance to be crowned French champions

ANGERS: Lille won the Ligue 1 title on Sunday thanks to a 2-1 victory at Angers which ensured they were crowned French champions for the...
Read more
Sports

Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury

Multan Sultans’ all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the HBL Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth season due to a back injury. Earlier, the...
Read more
Sports

50 and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

NEW YORK: Phil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Sindh notifies additional restrictions amid surge in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed additional restrictions due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the province. Sindh's Home Department issued a notification, restricting unnecessary...

Maryam distances herself from Nisar’s return to political field

BVI court releases PIA hotels, assets in Reko Diq case verdict reversal

Today’s Cartoon

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.