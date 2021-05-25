UK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has said that the United Kingdom (UK) can deport Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan with an executive order.

Talking to media persons, Shahzad Akbar said that it is the law of the United Kingdom that a convicted person cannot be granted a visit visa and Pakistan has told Britain that the PML-N supremo is a convicted person, who has not received any medical treatment since arriving in the London.

We have asked the UK to look into the matter and decide according to the law, he added.

The PM’s aide further revealed that the government has asked the UK to first see whether its law allows Nawaz Sharif to stay on visit visa because extradition is a long and lengthy process and the government will look into it later.