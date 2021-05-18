Four killed as dust storm, rain hit different parts of Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people, including a child, were killed as dust storms and rain hit different parts of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to details, a child was killed when a wall collapsed in the Sher Shah area, while two other people were also killed in rain-related incidents.

On the other hand, the weather in Karachi became pleasant after strong winds and rainfall in different parts of the city. Rainfall was recorded in Sarjani Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, II Chandigarh Road, Kemrai and in the airport areas.

Due to rain, severe traffic jams were observed in different parts of the city. Many areas of Karachi were left without electricity due to the severe weather conditions including Sohrab Goth, Safora, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar.

Sardar Sarfaraz of the Met Department told a local news outlet that the dust storm was caused due to the influence of the cyclone system being in southern Pakistan’s vicinity combined with local weather conditions.

He said that Karachi could experience gusty winds again until the cyclone system is out of the region.

Sarfaraz noted that the city’s temperature had fallen by 7-8 degrees soon after the dust storm, saying it was likely to drop further as the weather normalises.

The official had earlier said that the storm had started dissipating and weather in lower Sindh would improve by Wednesday as the sea breeze blocked by the storm would resume.