HEADLINES

Four killed as dust storm, rain hit different parts of Karachi

By INP
A general view shows Pakistan's port city of Karachi on May 18, 2021 during a sand storm. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

KARACHI: At least four people, including a child, were killed as dust storms and rain hit different parts of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to details, a child was killed when a wall collapsed in the Sher Shah area, while two other people were also killed in rain-related incidents.

On the other hand, the weather in Karachi became pleasant after strong winds and rainfall in different parts of the city. Rainfall was recorded in Sarjani Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, II Chandigarh Road, Kemrai and in the airport areas.

Due to rain, severe traffic jams were observed in different parts of the city. Many areas of Karachi were left without electricity due to the severe weather conditions including Sohrab Goth, Safora, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar.

Sardar Sarfaraz of the Met Department told a local news outlet that the dust storm was caused due to the influence of the cyclone system being in southern Pakistan’s vicinity combined with local weather conditions.

He said that Karachi could experience gusty winds again until the cyclone system is out of the region.

Sarfaraz noted that the city’s temperature had fallen by 7-8 degrees soon after the dust storm, saying it was likely to drop further as the weather normalises.

The official had earlier said that the storm had started dissipating and weather in lower Sindh would improve by Wednesday as the sea breeze blocked by the storm would resume.

Previous articleNawaz Sharif’s properties can’t be auctioned off, petitioners say
Next articleSAPM dispels illusion about shortage of Sinopharm vaccine
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SAPM dispels illusion about shortage of Sinopharm vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday dispelled the impression that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nawaz Sharif’s properties can’t be auctioned off, petitioners say

ISLAMABAD: Three men have filed different petitions in the Islamabad High Court challenging the auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's properties on May...
Read more
HEADLINES

28 passengers test positive for coronavirus at Peshawar airport, returning from Bahrain

PESHAWAR: Twenty-eight passengers tested positive for coronavirus at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.  The airport's Chief Operating...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal cabinet decides to send medical aid to Palestine

The federal cabinet has decided to send medical aid to Palestine on humanitarian grounds in view of the medical emergency faced by the Palestinians...
Read more
HEADLINES

Aviation authority imposes additional Rs600 fee on domestic flights

An additional Rs600 will be charged from customers for domestic flights by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), it emerged on Tuesday. Passengers will be charged...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abbasi accuses govt of protecting people involved in RRR scandal

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday accused the government of protecting people involved in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Ring road scam 

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide and special assistant on overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari has resigned after being named in the Rawalpindi Ring Road...

SAPM dispels illusion about shortage of Sinopharm vaccine

Four killed as dust storm, rain hit different parts of Karachi

Nawaz Sharif’s properties can’t be auctioned off, petitioners say

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.