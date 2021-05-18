HEADLINES

Nawaz Sharif’s properties can’t be auctioned off, petitioners say

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Three men have filed different petitions in the Islamabad High Court challenging the auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties on May 20.

The government has decided to auction off Nawaz’s properties in Sheikhupura, Raiwind, and Lahore on Thursday as he remains absconding in the Toshakhana reference.

A man identified as Ashraf Malik claimed that he bought the land in Sheikhupura from Nawaz for Rs75 million. The deal, however, could not be completed due to some complications.

Aslam Aziz, on the other hand, said that he invested in orchards in Raiwind. He said that he planted trees of oranges, java plum, and guava there.

Nawaz’s house in Lahore’s Upper Mall is reportedly owned by Mian Iqbal.

All three men have requested the court to declare the decision to auction off their properties null and void.

INP

