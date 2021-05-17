Faisal Edhi files visa application for Palestine to help war-torn country

ISLAMABAD: Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi has announced that he has submitted a visa request with the Palestinian embassy in Pakistan for travelling to the warn-torn country with the aim of helping the innocent Palestinians.

“We want to take part in the relief work in Palestine via the Edhi Foundation. Five people, including my son Saad Edhi [and myself], will be going to Palestine,” Faisal told media on Monday. He said that he will be going to Palestine via Egypt, adding that he has applied for a visa for the country.

The son of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi said that representatives of his organisation had met with the Palestinian envoy in Islamabad and were informed that there is an urgent need for medicines in the war-torn country.

Faisal said that his organisation will buy food and medicine from Egypt, adding that the foundation has arranged a budget of Rs25 to 30 million for the purpose.

“We do not want any support from the government as we will do everything with the help of people,” vowed Edhi. However, he added that the five people visiting the country will be in touch with the Pakistani embassy in Cairo.

Regarding the duration of his trip, Faisal said that the decision will be taken once the team reach Palestine and assess the situation there.