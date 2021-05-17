PM orders state-level protests against Israeli on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered officials to make preparations for holding state-level protests against the Israeli atrocities in Palestine on Friday.

The PM issued the orders during a meeting of the government spokespersons on Monday, according to informed sources.

Apart from the situation in Palestine, sources said that the government’s economic team briefed the spokespersons on the country’s economic outlook. The officials told the spokespersons that Pakistan’s economic indicators are positive despite the coronavirus pandemic. They were told that the exports and remittances of the country are steadily increasing.

The officials said that inflation is a global problem but added that the inflation rate is less in Pakistan compared to other countries. They added that the price of petroleum products is the lowest in Pakistan among countries of the region.

The country’s economy is in the right direction and the economy is improving due to the actions taken by the government, the premier said. He told the spokespersons that the country’s exports have increased by 13.50 per cent and the current account has been in surplus for the last 10 months.

Sources said that the PM also told the spokespersons that the IT exports of the country have increased by 44 per cent and cement sales have also shot up by 40 per cent. The PM assured the spokespersons that his government is working to provide relief to people as much as possible. The sources said that the PM instructed the spokespersons to speak about the government’s economic performance.

The meeting was also briefed about the contempt of court petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif against his name being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) despite the Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

As per sources, the PM remarked that the former Punjab CM’s name was added to the ECL as there are corruption cases against him. “I have no personal enmity but those who looted the national wealth cannot be freed,” said the PM, according to sources. He added that “there will be no compromise on supremacy of law and accountability”.

Meanwhile, rallies were taken out in Balochistan against barbaric aggression of Israel in connection with the Solidarity Day with Palestinians. The participants of the rallies chanted slogans in favour of the Palestinians and against Israel. The rallies were attended by Balochistan government officials, employees and political party leaders.

Addressing the rallies, speakers pointed out that Israel is committing serious violation of international law of human rights in Gaza. They demanded that the United Nations and the European Union should take the notice of Israeli terrorism in Palestine and would provide protection to the Palestinian people.