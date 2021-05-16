The helplessness of the Muslim world over Zionist atrocities

Anti-Islamic forces have always been engaged in their nefarious activities against the religion of Islam. For this purpose, sometimes Muslims are declared terrorists, sometimes Rohingya, sometimes Kashmiri, and sometimes oppressed Muslims of Palestine, but all are subjected to oppression and barbarism.
The way the Palestinian people have been going through Israeli atrocities for decades, the world has not been able to find a solution, nor has it been able to curb Israeli barbarism. Millions of Palestinians have been martyred in barbaric Zionist attacks because of this unresolved issue. Israel has forced millions of Palestinians to become homeless by setting up ghettos in the Palestinian territories. Every year in the Gaza Strip, especially during the month of Ramadan, the Israeli army shells the Palestinian people and makes their lives miserable. This time, the Israeli soldiers have bathed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the blood of the oppressed Palestinians. If the Muslim world continues to ignore the Israeli atrocities against humanity in the same way, then if the first qibla is not safe from Zionist atrocities today, and our other holy places will not be safe tomorrow.
It is a fact that former US President Donald Trump during his tenure has been encouraging Israeli occupation of the First Qibla, Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, by establishing the US embassy in Jerusalem and declaring it the capital of Israel. He played a key role in consolidating Israeli illegitimacy over the Palestinian territories, his intentions against the Muslim world were not hidden from anyone, but Muslim leaders pursued a policy of expanding ties with the Trump Administration based on their own interests, Trump was even invited to a meeting of Muslim NATO countries in Riyadh to send a message of goodwill. Trump called Iran a terrorist country at the same meeting, while Israel’s back was patted for continuing the atrocities against the Palestinians and it is still being supported today.
It is the result of the incompetence and inaction of the Muslim leadership that today the Israeli forces are breaking into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and bcommitting atrocities on the worshipper, and now the people of Gaza are being brutally martyred by air and ground attacks while fasting. More than 200 innocent Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured in the attacks so far. The whole world is suffering as a result of these atrocities, but the Muslim leadership is still in a trance. Violence against humanity is being verbally condemned by many Muslim countries, but what can be expected from the non-Muslim world if the strength and solidarity needed to overcome Israeli tyranny are not visible in the Muslim world?
Whether it is Zionists in the land of Palestine or Indians in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the cheapening of Muslim blood continues and the Islamic world has no choice but to protest and condemn this naked aggression. The helplessness of Muslim countries over Zionist atrocities around the world is a source of shame, the recent incidents of desecration of Jerusalem by Zionist forces and the violence against Muslim worshipers and Israeli airstrikes on the homes of oppressed and besieged Muslims in Gaza are once again highlighting the need for unity in the Muslim world.
The Muslim countries have formed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, but no common voice has ever been able to influence the world through this platform. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has also convened a meeting on the situation in Jerusalem, in which Muslim countries have issued a joint statement of condemnation and called on the international community to take action to protect the Palestinian people. It is the largest organization in the Islamic world representing 57 Muslim countries, with permanent delegates to the United Nations and the European Union, but due to the internal situation of the Muslim world, distances and grievances, the common voice of the Muslim world does not seem to carry any weight, which should be achieved in principle by the Muslim world with a population of 1.8 billion, because the Muslim Ummah is scattered from within, even when sitting together on the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
As long as the Muslim Ummah remains divided, it will be beaten and its problems will not be solved. Among the fundamental regional issues of the Islamic world, the issue of Palestine and the issue of Kashmir are at the forefront. There is a similarity between the two. Solutions have been sought for more than seven decades, but so far no progress has been made in declaring these regional, human and political rights issues, decisively protesting and condemning Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians.
Statements are not the solution to the problems, the Muslim Ummah itself is responsible for not hearing the Muslim world with a GDP of $27,000 billion. The sub-problems and conflicts of the Muslim countries have divided them and reduced their total power.
Pakistani government and military are just as worthless as the Arab states when it comes to standing against the Israeli hegemony and protecting our Palestinian brothers.
The only brave nations in the Muslim world are Turkey and Iran.
Many Jahils are misinterpretting and construing “Pre/ post Nabi Arabian Cultural Jahillya” as Islam? In the Land of Pure, the followers of this Jahillya consider themselves as Arbon Kee Aulaad and also a Muslim? Wherever, in world, is an action against such Jahils, the Jahils of Jungle try to drag it towards Kashmir. As if, Kashmir is their “Baap Kee Jagir”.😁 The lady writer is also not an exception to this. 😁
Our world is full of imposters unfortunately. Millions upon millions of people claim to be Jews, Christians, Muslims, followers of Gautum Budh etc. etc. without proving their claim by their practices.
Are there Muslims to be seen anywhere? How can one know? By the deeds of those claiming to be Muslims.
What kind of person is a Muslim? People coming in contact with a Muslim shall be influenced by the impressive behaviour of a Muslim to become like him/her.
There is another litmus test. Wherever live Muslims, Udl wul Ehsaan has to be found outpouring in the thoughts, words and deeds of Muslims.
Where do we need to go to find Muslims?
No one becomes anything, just by claiming to be what they are not.
The true Jews came out in support of those who came out to demonstrate in support of oppressed Palestinians in London and New York recently. Why? The true Jews lay no false claim, as such lay no claim on Palestine nor go to live there . Why? Judaism does not allow Jews to do what the fake Jews are doing in Palestine today.
So we need to be careful not to accuse Jews for bringing misery on Palestinians. The people doing so are in fact “Defamers of Judaism”. Can we all see them to be in an act of desecration of the holy Commandments?
About a 1000 years ago people in Europe were given a “Concoction” by Papa Urban, the head of Christianity in western Europe. It was a incitement to launch a war on Christianity. The Europeans obeying Papa Urban launched a war on every virtue preached and practised by Easah ibn Muryum (peace upon them).
Today we see Europeans launching a war on Judaism. Why? They received “Concoction” from Theodore Herzl some years ago.
The history of this land tells us that the European occupiers of this Asian peoples’ Asian land have been thrown out of this land about 1700 years ago and then again about 900 years ago.
They never learned any lesson from its history and came back to occupy this land about 100 years ago. So what will happen when just like 1700 years ago European power falls ? Will the local Asian people allow the European, invaders, settlers and troublemakers to stay on this land.
Peace in this land of peace has always returned in the past when the European trouble makers have been thrown out of this land. Peace will return when the same happens again.
Those claiming to be what they are not, need to become, what they claim to be. By their deeds.