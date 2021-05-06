Durrani indicted in wealth case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Thursday indicted Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the assets beyond income case against him.

The charges were read out to him during a hearing. He pleaded not guilty.

Durrani, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was detained in February 2019 during investigation into his alleged movable and immovable assets, making 352 illegal appointments, embezzlement of public money in the construction of the MPA Hostel and the new Sindh Assembly building as well as appointment of project directors for these schemes.

NAB had named Durrani, his spouse, children, brother, and others for allegedly possessing assets worth around Rs1.61 billion made through illegal means.

The court has summoned witnesses at the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till May 19.