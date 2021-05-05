NATIONAL

Cleric, PML-N lawmaker call on Imran

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Religious scholar Tariq Jamil called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting focused on matters pertaining to social and religious importance.

Jamil was awarded the Pride of Performance award in March in recognition of his services to the country.

The honour is awarded to the people who contribute to the field of arts, literature, medicine, sports, and science. Since 1958, it’s given annually on the eve of Independence Day.

Separately, estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of Punjab Assembly Mian Jaleel Sharaqpuri also called on the prime minister.

