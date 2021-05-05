Covid-19 kills 119, infects 4,113 more

ISLAMABAD: The total caseload of active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday reached 84,480 with 4,113 new infections and 5,665 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

119 people died of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, 106 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 13 in their respective quarantine centres or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. of the people who died, 38 were receiving treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas: Lahore 69 percent, Multan 77 percent, Mardan 59 percent and Bahawalpur 58 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of the patient) was also occupied in four major areas: Gujranwala 55 percent, Swabi 67 percent, Peshawar 62 percent and Swat 57 percent.

Around 676 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on a ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

44,838 tests were conducted on Tuesday: 15,297 in Sindh, 16,844 in Punjab, 7,131 in KP, 4,035 in Islamabad, 628 in Balochistan, 396 in GB, and 507 in AJK.

738,727 people have recovered from the disease so far, taking the recovery rate to over 90 percent.

Since the outbreak, a total of 841,636 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment including 17,465 in AJK, 22,776 in Balochistan, 5,341 in GB, 76,696 in Islamabad, 121,099 in KP, 310,616 in Punjab and 287,643 in Sindh.

About 18,429 deaths have been recorded in the country. 4,687 have perished in Sindh, 8,741 in Punjab, 3,466 in KP, 698 in Islamabad, 239 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 491 in AJK.

A total of 12,010,519 tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities. Some 5,741 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country on Wednesday.