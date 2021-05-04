NATIONAL

Inquiry against Wassan being closed, NAB informs SHC

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan until June 22 in assets beyond declared sources of income case.

During the hearing, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor about the status of the inquiry against Wassan.

The investigation officer has sent his recommendations to the NAB headquarters to close the inquiry against Wassan, the NAB prosecutor replied to Justice Kalhoro.

To this, the counsel of the PPP leader said that in the last hearing of the case, the court was told that the graft body is closing inquiry. “We are removing legal objections in closing the inquiry,” the NAB prosecutor replied.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the SHC extended the interim bail and sought a progress report from the NAB at the next hearing.

The PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owning properties through his frontmen.

Previous articleTwo soldiers dead in Bajaur attack
Next articleECP accepts PML-N request for vote recount in NA-249
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Prisoners to get 90-day Eid remission in their sentence

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet held on Tuesday granted approval for giving a 90-day remission to the prisoners on the occasion of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of electoral reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the Federal Cabinet has approved two ordinances as part of electoral reforms to ensure...
Read more
HEADLINES

Strict implementation of SOPs to be assured during Eid: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to assure the strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt employees in Punjab to have 9 days of Eid holidays

Punjabi government employees will be able to enjoy nine days of holidays it appears after a notification said that the official dates for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

No ‘visibility’ of COVAX jabs from Germany: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government does not have “any visibility” of 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses that Germany promised to provide by May, Minister of State...
Read more
NATIONAL

Thousands march in Youm-e-Ali (AS) processions

LAHORE: Thousands of people gathered in Lahore for a religious procession on Tuesday amid fears of spread of the coronavirus. The government had issued a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

No ‘visibility’ of COVAX jabs from Germany: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government does not have “any visibility” of 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses that Germany promised to provide by May, Minister of State...

NAB summons Punjab minister in sugar scam

Thousands march in Youm-e-Ali (AS) processions

Bajwa offers condolences on death of former naval chief

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.