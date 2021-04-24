Sports

Throwball team to play series in Sweden in October

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The throwball team will visit Sweden in October this year to play a three-match series against the hosts, media reported Saturday.

Publications quoting Secretary-General of Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) Maqbool Arain reported that the team would play a three-match series against Sweden during its visit.

Arain added that the trials for the selection of the national team will be held in Karachi and Islamabad in August.

“Following the trials, the PTF will select a group of 20 players,” said the official adding that the group will go through a one-month training camp in Karachi from September 1.

“The federation will announce the names of the 12-member team on October 1, who will finally travel to Sweden,” Arain added.

He said that the trails and training camp will be held under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Covid-19 and it would be made sure that all players and officials of the team have three separate negative Covid-19 tests before traveling.

Staff Report

World

Covid-19 patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital

NEW DELHI: Straining against his weight, Shayam Narayan's brothers haul him from a rickshaw onto a hospital trolley in India's capital New Delhi. Only a...

Results of Russian sanctions ‘pretty close’ to hopes so far: US official

Israel police clash with Palestinians as E Jerusalem tensions flare during Ramadan

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

